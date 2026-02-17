Delhi Police's Special Cell gets new ₹368cr HQ

Shah also launched phase 1 of Safe City Project

Shah also launched phase one of the ₹857 crore Safe City Project on Delhi Police's 79th Raising Day.

This means smarter surveillance with a new command center and over 2,000 AI-powered cameras coming online—plus thousands more existing cameras all linked up for faster response.

With Delhi being home to top leaders and big national events, these upgrades aim to make the city safer for everyone and bring in tech-driven policing that could even improve women's safety and tackle cybercrime better.

Shah summed it up: "Not only the national capital but also the center of the country's democratic and constitutional institutions, hosting key establishments including the residences and offices of the President and the Prime Minister."

Plus, new criminal laws are on their way that could transform how justice works across India.