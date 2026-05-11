Delhi Pollution Control Committee report finds Yamuna still severely polluted India May 11, 2026

The latest report from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, or DPCC, shows the Yamuna River is still struggling with serious pollution.

While April saw a slight drop compared to March, the river's water quality is far from safe: fecal coliform (a sign of sewage) was at 310,000 MPN/100 mL (the safe limit is just 2,500), and BOD levels were nearly 20 times higher than what is considered okay.