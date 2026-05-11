Delhi Pollution Control Committee report finds Yamuna still severely polluted
The latest report from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, or DPCC, shows the Yamuna River is still struggling with serious pollution.
While April saw a slight drop compared to March, the river's water quality is far from safe: fecal coliform (a sign of sewage) was at 310,000 MPN/100 mL (the safe limit is just 2,500), and BOD levels were nearly 20 times higher than what is considered okay.
Asgarpur now Yamuna's most polluted spot
Asgarpur, where the Yamuna River leaves Delhi, is now the most polluted spot. Major drains like Sahibabad and Tughlakabad are pouring in high levels of waste too.
Experts say low water flow during this season makes things worse by trapping pollutants.
The DPCC plans to set up 41 real-time monitoring systems soon to keep a closer eye on water quality and hopefully turn things around.