Delhi Pollution Control Committee: Yamuna still biologically dead amid sewage
India
The latest water quality check by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) shows the Yamuna River in Delhi is still "biologically dead."
Dissolved oxygen, vital for fish and other aquatic life, has dropped to zero in many parts, and fecal contamination is way above safe limits.
Despite government promises to clean things up, untreated sewage remains a huge problem.
Asgarpur bacteria 130 times safe limit
The Yamuna enters Delhi at Palla with decent water quality, but things go downhill fast.
By the time it reaches central spots like ISBT Bridge and Nizamuddin Bridge, oxygen levels are gone and pollution has peaked.
At Asgarpur, bacteria from sewage are over 130 times higher than what's considered safe, a clear sign that real change is still needed to bring the river back to life.