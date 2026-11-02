Delhi pollution spikes as Rohini AQI 396, Chandni Chowk 358
India
Delhi's air took a sharp turn for the worse on Monday, November 2, with pollution levels spiking across the city.
Areas like Rohini and Chandni Chowk saw air quality index (AQI) readings of 396 and 358, respectively, way above safe limits.
This sudden dip comes right after a weekend when the air was actually pretty decent.
Delhi activates Stage I anti-pollution plan
To help tackle the smog, Delhi rolled out Stage I of its anti-pollution plan, so now vehicles from outside Delhi that meet BS-IV or older emission standards are not allowed in until January 31.
CNG rides and emergency vehicles are still good to go.
But here is the not-so-great news: Delhi is expected to have mainly clear skies through Saturday.