Delhi pollution surges on Diwali as SO2 rises 40%

Even though green firecrackers are supposed to cut emissions by about one-third, traditional ones still dominate because of weak enforcement and supply issues.

Professor Mukesh Khare from IIT Delhi noted that "Our distribution network is poor, with not enough outlets with green firecrackers. This allows conventional crackers to flood the markets and there are no checks and balances on the ground."

Critics also say green crackers still pollute a lot, so without stricter rules and better public compliance, Delhi's post-Diwali air stays in the danger zone.