Delhi pollution surges on Diwali as SO2 rises 40%
Delhi's air quality dropped sharply this Diwali, with many ignoring the Supreme Court's time limits on green firecrackers.
Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst at consulting firm Envirocatalysts, pointed out that sulfur dioxide levels rose by about 40% across the city that night, leaving the city under a thick haze and raising health concerns.
Delhi weak enforcement of green firecrackers
Even though green firecrackers are supposed to cut emissions by about one-third, traditional ones still dominate because of weak enforcement and supply issues.
Professor Mukesh Khare from IIT Delhi noted that "Our distribution network is poor, with not enough outlets with green firecrackers. This allows conventional crackers to flood the markets and there are no checks and balances on the ground."
Critics also say green crackers still pollute a lot, so without stricter rules and better public compliance, Delhi's post-Diwali air stays in the danger zone.