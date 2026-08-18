Delhi postpones Pink Saheli Smart Card switch to August 31
Good news if you're commuting in Delhi: Women can keep using pink paper tickets for free bus rides on DTC and cluster busses until August 31, 2026.
The city was supposed to switch to the Pink Saheli Smart Card on August 16, but the deadline's been pushed back so more women have time to get their cards.
Heads up: From September 1, only the smart card will work for free travel.
Pink Saheli Smart Cards reach 18L
The Pink Saheli Smart Card, rolled out in March under the National Common Mobility Card scheme, is set to replace those pink paper tickets that have made bus rides free for women since 2019.
About 18 lakh cards have already been handed out, and officials are working hard to reach more people before the cutoff.
There are also plenty of announcements and info campaigns happening so everyone knows how to make the switch, because after August, no card means you'll need a regular ticket.