Delhi pre-monsoon nights average 22.9 Celsius, highest in 4 years

IMD yellow alert for northwest India

Tuesday could see Delhi hit 42 Celsius during the day and drop only to 30 Celsius at night.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain across northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, while Jharkhand and Uttarakhand are also on watch for downpours this week.

Rajasthan just saw extreme heat but can expect moderate to heavy rain soon as the monsoon finally rolls in.