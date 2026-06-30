Delhi pre-monsoon nights average 22.9 Celsius, highest in 4 years
India
Delhi's nights have been warmer than usual this pre-monsoon season, averaging 22.9 Celsius from March to June, the highest in four years.
The weather's been a mix: early showers, brief but intense heat waves, and now a delayed monsoon that's expected to arrive in the first week of July instead of late June.
IMD yellow alert for northwest India
Tuesday could see Delhi hit 42 Celsius during the day and drop only to 30 Celsius at night.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain across northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, while Jharkhand and Uttarakhand are also on watch for downpours this week.
Rajasthan just saw extreme heat but can expect moderate to heavy rain soon as the monsoon finally rolls in.