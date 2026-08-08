Delhi private schools receive extension to form school-level fee committees

Private schools in Delhi just got an extension to follow the new fee regulation rules.

Announced on August 7, 2026, schools now have until the 2026-27 academic session to constitute and operationalise their School-Level Fee Regulation Committees (SLFRCs).

DFACs for every education district should be constituted within 30 days.

The move is meant to make things smoother after earlier deadlines caused some stress.