Delhi private schools receive extension to form school-level fee committees
Private schools in Delhi just got an extension to follow the new fee regulation rules.
Announced on August 7, 2026, schools now have until the 2026-27 academic session to constitute and operationalise their School-Level Fee Regulation Committees (SLFRCs).
DFACs for every education district should be constituted within 30 days.
The move is meant to make things smoother after earlier deadlines caused some stress.
Delhi schools' fees frozen until approval
Schools must set up school-level fee regulation committees within 10 days of this notice.
school managements will have 14 days to submit details of their proposed fee structure for the next three academic years, and the committees will then examine the proposals and determine fees in accordance with the Act.
District-level committees should be ready in a month.
Until new fees are approved, schools can't hike charges beyond what they were on April 1, 2025.
Any amount collected during this intervening period will have to be adjusted against the fee eventually approved by the committees.