Delhi processed 1.15L applications as 4.57L seek to join rolls
Delhi's election officials have been busy; around 1.15 lakh enrollment applications have been processed since August 31 as part of a major voter list cleanup.
But just because your application is processed doesn't mean you're on the final list yet, since updates from all 70 assembly areas are still coming in.
In total, 4,56,913 Form 6 applications have applied to get on the rolls ahead of elections.
Delhi draft rolls show 97.53L voters
The draft voter rolls now show 97.53 lakh registered voters, a sharp drop from last time, after nearly 47.5 lakh names were removed for being absent, shifted away, deceased, or duplicates.
Officials are still verifying these changes (some areas like Rohini are almost done; others like Okhla need more work).
Plus, 33.12 lakh notices went out to fix records that could not be matched with the 2002 electoral rolls or contained discrepancies in personal details, and most have already been sorted out.
The final updated list drops December 4, so if you're hoping to vote, keep an eye out!