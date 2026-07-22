Delhi protest balloons to over 50,000, nearly 200 police injured

A huge protest march in Delhi on Monday quickly got out of hand, with clashes breaking out at several busy spots like Sansad Marg and Connaught Place.

What started as a crowd of about 10,000 to 15,000 people ballooned to more than 50,000 by afternoon.

The situation escalated fast: close to 200 police officers were injured as protesters broke barricades and threw stones and footwear.