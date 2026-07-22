Delhi protest balloons to over 50,000, nearly 200 police injured
India
A huge protest march in Delhi on Monday quickly got out of hand, with clashes breaking out at several busy spots like Sansad Marg and Connaught Place.
What started as a crowd of about 10,000 to 15,000 people ballooned to more than 50,000 by afternoon.
The situation escalated fast: close to 200 police officers were injured as protesters broke barricades and threw stones and footwear.
Police send reinforcements to protest hotspots
Police used what they called "mild force" to try to control the chaos, but unrest kept flaring up through the day.
Extra police were sent to hotspots like Janpath and Jantar Mantar to keep things from getting worse.
Now, officials are putting together a full report on what happened and how so many officers ended up hurt.