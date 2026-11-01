Delhi protest showcases tribal culture, INDIA bloc demands CEC resignation
India
This week's Chalo Dilli protest in Delhi wasn't just about politics: it was a colorful gathering where tribal communities from across India brought their music, dance, and traditions to the streets.
Organized by the INDIA bloc, the march called out alleged election irregularities and demanded the chief election commissioner step down.
Tribal performances link voting to land
Tribal groups used powerful performances to highlight why voting rights matter so much for protecting their lands.
As one participant put it, "If there will be no right to vote, then we tribal communities will not be left with our lands either."
Rahul Gandhi also jumped in on social media, urging people to join in and sharing a map on X inviting people to join the march.