Delhi protester Sharma claims police harassment, online religious smear
India
Sharma, a protester at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, claims he's facing harassment from police and online trolls.
He shared that false rumors on social media about his religion have triggered targeted abuse and attempts to discredit both him and his protest.
Civil society seeks accountability and transparency
Sharma's experience has sparked bigger conversations about how protesters are treated in India and how quickly misinformation spreads online.
Civil society groups are now pushing for more accountability and transparency in handling such cases.