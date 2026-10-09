Delhi protests prompt 25 FIRs and Gandhi siblings named

Delhi's recent protests have led to about 25 FIRs, with charges like vandalism, assault, and blocking officials from doing their jobs.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are named in some of these cases.

The protests are still going on even though New Delhi district has banned large gatherings under prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).