Delhi protests prompt 25 FIRs and Gandhi siblings named
Delhi's recent protests have led to about 25 FIRs, with charges like vandalism, assault, and blocking officials from doing their jobs.
Notably, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are named in some of these cases.
The protests are still going on even though New Delhi district has banned large gatherings under prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Gandhi siblings allegedly entered Akashvani Bhavan
One key incident: Rahul and Priyanka allegedly entered Akashvani Bhavan without permission during a protest march on Tuesday (exact date not specified in the source).
Their rally, part of a bigger push by the opposition against the Election Commission of India, did not have official approval.
When stopped by police near the Election Commission office, they reportedly staged a sit-in protest, which led to more legal trouble.
Police say the protests have not been peaceful and warn that breaking these rules could mean strict action ahead.