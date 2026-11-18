A public health professional in Delhi has opened up about being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer at just 35, despite never smoking and living a healthy lifestyle.

She believes years of breathing Delhi's polluted air are to blame, sharing her story at a protest outside the environment minister's home.

"When the AQI in London is 50, the mayor declares a major emergency there," she said. "We are living in 400, 500, 800 AQIs."

She pointed out, urging the government to finally treat air pollution as a public health emergency.