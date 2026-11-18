Delhi public-health professional, 35, blames pollution for stage-4 lung cancer
A public health professional in Delhi has opened up about being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer at just 35, despite never smoking and living a healthy lifestyle.
She believes years of breathing Delhi's polluted air are to blame, sharing her story at a protest outside the environment minister's home.
"When the AQI in London is 50, the mayor declares a major emergency there," she said. "We are living in 400, 500, 800 AQIs."
She pointed out, urging the government to finally treat air pollution as a public health emergency.
AISA demands urgent talks and accountability
The protest, organized by the Air Quality Life Index Supporters Association, demanded urgent talks with officials and real accountability for Delhi's ongoing air crisis.
With pollution levels worsening, AISA members and air-quality activists say it's time for leaders to step up and protect people's health.