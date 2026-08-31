Delhi PWD gears up for 30-year 450-km traffic study
India
Delhi's gearing up for a huge 30-year traffic study, hoping to finally tackle those endless jams and make roads safer.
Covering a 450-km road network across East, North East, and parts of Central Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) is bringing in AI tools, drones, and smart traffic counters to map out exactly what's going wrong on the roads.
Study targets high-risk congestion points
The study will zero in on high-risk spots and major congestion points: think places where speeding or bad signage cause chaos.
The first phase focuses on busy roads like Vikas Marg and Noida Link Road.
Results will help shape future projects like flyovers, improve public transport reliability, and guide smarter city planning so getting around Delhi actually gets easier.