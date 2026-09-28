Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma accused of slapping Sahib Singh
Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Verma is in hot water after being accused of slapping Sahib Singh during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar.
Sahib Singh says things got heated when he questioned Verma about possible corruption in road work, and the situation escalated with claims that Verma's team also roughed him up.
Delhi video sparks protests, AAP detentions
A video of Sahib Singh questioning the poor road condition quickly made the rounds online, pulling more eyes to the incident.
Despite reaching out to police, Advocate Mankan Deep Singh Bammi said filing a complaint took longer than expected.
Meanwhile, Verma shot back with his own accusations against AAP workers and AAP MLA Jarnail Singh.
Protests broke out over the incident, leading to the detention of AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar and other party workers, and turning up the heat between Delhi's main political rivals.