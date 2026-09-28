Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma accused of slapping Sahib Singh

A video of Sahib Singh questioning the poor road condition quickly made the rounds online, pulling more eyes to the incident.

Despite reaching out to police, Advocate Mankan Deep Singh Bammi said filing a complaint took longer than expected.

Meanwhile, Verma shot back with his own accusations against AAP workers and AAP MLA Jarnail Singh.

Protests broke out over the incident, leading to the detention of AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar and other party workers, and turning up the heat between Delhi's main political rivals.