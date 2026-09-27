Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma slaps youth during road inspection
India
Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Verma is facing backlash after a video showed him pulling down a young man's mobile and slapping him during a road inspection.
The situation quickly escalated into a scuffle before security stepped in.
Jarnail Singh accuses Verma of thuggery
Jarnail Singh shared it on X and accused Verma of "thuggery" out of frustration over alleged scams.
Bystanders in the video can be heard saying, "Aam aadmi ko koi thappad nahi maar sakta," as others reacted at the scene.