Delhi PWD patches over 2,800 potholes in monsoon readiness drive
Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) just patched up over 2,800 potholes in a special drive this Sunday, all to make city roads safer before the monsoon hits.
This is part of a bigger push to help commuters avoid those risky bumps and puddles when it rains.
Since January 1 and June 4, the department identified 14,757 potholes on roads maintained by the department.
Parvesh Verma inspects Delhi pothole repairs
Most of the potholes, 12,762, were already fixed earlier this year. Sunday's drive tackled the last batch, so residents can expect smoother rides during the wet months.
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma personally checked repair sites and said fixing these issues quickly is crucial.
He also pointed out that new roads now come with a five-year maintenance clause, so contractors have to fix any defects during that period.
Plus, the National Green Tribunal is keeping an eye on Delhi's monsoon preparation to make sure stormwater work gets done on time.