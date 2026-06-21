Delhi PWD patches over 2,800 potholes in monsoon readiness drive

Parvesh Verma inspects Delhi pothole repairs

Most of the potholes, 12,762, were already fixed earlier this year. Sunday's drive tackled the last batch, so residents can expect smoother rides during the wet months.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma personally checked repair sites and said fixing these issues quickly is crucial.

He also pointed out that new roads now come with a five-year maintenance clause, so contractors have to fix any defects during that period.

Plus, the National Green Tribunal is keeping an eye on Delhi's monsoon preparation to make sure stormwater work gets done on time.