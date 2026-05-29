Delhi PWD replacing 93,000 main road streetlights, saving ₹25cr yearly
India
Delhi's PWD is rolling out a big upgrade: about 93,000 old streetlights on main roads are getting swapped for energy-saving LEDs.
This move should cut electricity use and save the city around ₹25 crore each year, with power consumption dropping noticeably.
Delhi PWD to add 5,000 poles
These new LEDs aren't just efficient: they're smart, meaning they can be dimmed or brightened depending on the weather.
The PWD will monitor everything from a central control room, making adjustments as needed.
Plus, 5,000 extra poles will light up previously dark spots along 1,400km of roads, helping Delhi stay safer and more sustainable.