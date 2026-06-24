Delhi PWD to repair 44 flyovers over next 3 years
Delhi's PWD is set to fix up 44 flyovers in the next three years, aiming to keep everyone safe and make sure the structures stay strong.
This big push comes after a court-ordered audits for issues like cracks and corrosion.
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh highlighted how vital these flyovers are, saying they carry lakhs of commuters every day and need regular care.
Phased repairs use modern techniques
The oldest flyovers, like Shadipur (1971), Zakhira (1970s), and IP Estate (1982), will get attention first.
To keep traffic moving, repairs will happen in phases, with seven to eight flyovers worked on each year.
The team will use modern fixes like injection grouting and anti-corrosive treatments.
Regular checks should help these concrete giants last longer and make daily travel smoother for everyone.