Delhi PWD to repair 44 flyovers over next 3 years India Jun 24, 2026

Delhi's PWD is set to fix up 44 flyovers in the next three years, aiming to keep everyone safe and make sure the structures stay strong.

This big push comes after a court-ordered audits for issues like cracks and corrosion.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh highlighted how vital these flyovers are, saying they carry lakhs of commuters every day and need regular care.