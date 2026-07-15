Delhi PWD trials 5 minute 'Spray, injection, patching' pothole fix
India
Delhi's government is trying out a new "Spray, Injection, Patching" technology that promises to fix potholes in just five minutes.
The Public Works Department ran trials in Central Delhi to see if this fully mechanized process can deliver lasting repairs, even through tough weather.
Parvesh Sahib Singh calls method innovative
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh called it "an innovative solution" for better road maintenance.
Each pothole gets cleaned with high-speed air, coated with bitumen emulsion, and patched under pressure; no rolling needed.
One machine can tackle up to 150 potholes a day, and the fixes are built to last for years.
Plus, the method cuts emissions and waste, making it a greener choice for Delhi's roads.