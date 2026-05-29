Delhi rain eases heat but may delay India's southwest monsoon
Delhi and nearby areas finally got a break from the scorching heat as heavy rain and thunderstorms rolled in on Thursday.
Temperatures that had soared past 45 degrees Celsius dropped sharply, giving people across Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab some real relief.
The catch? This weather twist might actually push back the start of India's southwest monsoon.
IMD forecasts Kerala monsoon June 2-4
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted an early monsoon in Kerala this year, around May 26, but now it looks like it will hit between June 2 and June 4 instead.
Meteorologists say cooler winds from this western disturbance are messing with the usual flow needed to kick off the rains.
Experts are keeping a close eye on things to see how quickly the season will get back on track.