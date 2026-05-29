Delhi rain eases heat but may delay India's southwest monsoon

IMD forecasts Kerala monsoon June 2-4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted an early monsoon in Kerala this year, around May 26, but now it looks like it will hit between June 2 and June 4 instead.

Meteorologists say cooler winds from this western disturbance are messing with the usual flow needed to kick off the rains.

Experts are keeping a close eye on things to see how quickly the season will get back on track.