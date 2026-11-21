Delhi ranks 23rd globally, AQI 358, northern Indian cities worse
Delhi isn't in the top 20 most polluted cities anymore; it's now ranked 23rd globally, according to AQI.in.
The city's air quality has improved a bit (AQI is 358), but it's still far from healthy.
Meanwhile, some other northern Indian cities like Sri Ganganagar and Rohtak are struggling even more, with AQI levels soaring above 450.
Weather eased pollution, IMD warns
Delhi's recent break came thanks to stronger winds and light rain around mid-November, which helped clear out some of the pollution.
The IMD says changing wind patterns could keep things improving for now.
Still, it warns that calm nights might bring pollution back, and with 19 of the world's most polluted cities in India, clean air is still a big challenge.