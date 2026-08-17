Delhi reaches 100 Atal Canteens offering meals for ₹5
Delhi just added 25 new Atal Canteens, making it a round 100 across the city.
Launched last December to honor former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, these canteens offer filling meals for just ₹5 in places like labor colonies, hospitals, and university areas, making it way easier for students and workers to grab an affordable bite.
M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates Atal Canteens
The new canteens were inaugurated by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other leaders, who checked out the food quality themselves.
With nearly 100,000 people now getting access to low-cost meals, including slum residents and hostel students, the initiative is being called "A promise to Delhi, delivered."
Even former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called it "this is no ordinary scheme, but a true example of sensitivity and service toward the most vulnerable sections of society."