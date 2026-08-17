Delhi reaches 100 Atal Canteens offering meals for ₹5

The new canteens were inaugurated by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other leaders, who checked out the food quality themselves.

With nearly 100,000 people now getting access to low-cost meals, including slum residents and hostel students, the initiative is being called "A promise to Delhi, delivered."

Even former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called it "this is no ordinary scheme, but a true example of sensitivity and service toward the most vulnerable sections of society."