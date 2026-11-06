Delhi readies 71 stations, 50 vehicles, 20 motorcycles for Diwali
India
Delhi is stepping up its fire safety game for Diwali this year.
On Diwali and a day before the festival, there will be 71 fire stations on alert across the city, plus 50 quick-response vehicles, and 20 motorcycle first responders ready to handle emergencies quickly, even in crowded areas.
Delhi adds 15 water engines
To cover busy neighborhoods known for past incidents, the Fire Services are adding 15 more water engines at 23 high-risk locations such as Bara Tooti Chowk and Lajpat Nagar Central Market.
Teams will stay on high alert, and multiple fire incidents, if reported simultaneously, can be handled without compromising response capability, so help should reach fast if anything goes wrong during the festivities.