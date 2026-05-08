Delhi recorded highest suicides among major Indian cities in 2024
India
Delhi saw more suicides than any other major Indian city in 2024, with 2,905 cases, putting it ahead of Bengaluru (2,403) and Mumbai (1,406).
The city's suicide rate was 13.2 per lakh people: higher than Mumbai but a bit lower than Bengaluru.
Family issues and unemployment prevalent causes
Many suicides in Delhi were linked to family problems or unemployment.
Over half of those lost were married, and about seven out of 10 were men.
Many victims earned less than ₹1 lakh a year or didn't have jobs; Class XII and Class X were the largest education categories.
The numbers highlight how much support and mental health awareness are still needed in the city.