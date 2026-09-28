Delhi records 21 Celsius low and satisfactory AQI of 53

Rain started Saturday evening, with most areas getting around 4 to 7mm.

Safdarjung saw a maximum of just 30.6 Celsius, nearly four degrees cooler than usual for this time of year.

For Monday, September 28, IMD says to expect more clouds and light rain in spots, with temperatures between 20 and 32 Celsius.

Skies should clear and temperatures rise again by the end of the month.