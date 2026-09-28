Delhi records 21 Celsius low and satisfactory AQI of 53
India
Delhi woke up to a cool surprise on Sunday as overnight rain brought the temperature down to 21 Celsius, one of the lowest September minimums since 2001, according to the IMD.
The city's air felt fresher too, with air quality improving to a "satisfactory" AQI of 53.
IMD forecasts light rain in Delhi
Rain started Saturday evening, with most areas getting around 4 to 7mm.
Safdarjung saw a maximum of just 30.6 Celsius, nearly four degrees cooler than usual for this time of year.
For Monday, September 28, IMD says to expect more clouds and light rain in spots, with temperatures between 20 and 32 Celsius.
Skies should clear and temperatures rise again by the end of the month.