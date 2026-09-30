Delhi records 21 Celsius, lowest September temperature since 2008
India
Delhi woke up to a chilly 21 Celsius on Tuesday, the lowest September temperature the city has seen since 2008.
That's 2.3 degrees cooler than usual for this time of year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and it's all thanks to some unusual weather patterns and recent rain.
IMD forecasts up to 35 Celsius
Other parts of the city felt the cool-down too, Palam dropped to 19.7 Celsius, Ridge hit just 16.9 Celsius, and Lodhi Road was at 20.4 Celsius.
But don't get too comfy: IMD says temperatures will start rising again soon, possibly reaching up to 35 Celsius by October 2, with breezy northwesterly winds on the way.
Delhi air quality satisfactory at 71
Here's a nice side effect: the rain cleared things up!
Delhi's Air Quality Index improved to a "satisfactory" level of 71 on Tuesday.