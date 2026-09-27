Delhi records 21°C morning, 2nd-lowest September temperature since 2001

Delhi woke up to a surprisingly cool 21 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the city's second-lowest September temperature since 2001, according to the weather department.

For context, the record for this month is just a bit lower at 20.8 degrees Celsius back in 2008.

Even Safdarjung felt the chill, coming in almost 3 degrees Celsius below normal, while daytime highs stayed mild at around 30.6 degrees Celsius.