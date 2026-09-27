Delhi records 21°C morning, 2nd-lowest September temperature since 2001
Delhi woke up to a surprisingly cool 21 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the city's second-lowest September temperature since 2001, according to the weather department.
For context, the record for this month is just a bit lower at 20.8 degrees Celsius back in 2008.
Even Safdarjung felt the chill, coming in almost 3 degrees Celsius below normal, while daytime highs stayed mild at around 30.6 degrees Celsius.
Delhi-NCR highs 29.2-30.6°C, 5mm rain
Across Delhi-NCR, maximum temperatures hovered between 29.2 degrees Celsius and 30.6 degrees Celsius, with Palam being the coolest spot during the day.
Early risers might have noticed some light rain overnight. About 5mm fell.
Looking ahead, expect cloudy skies on Monday with temperatures between 21 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.
The good news? Air quality was pretty decent on Sunday evening (AQI 53), so you can breathe easy for now!