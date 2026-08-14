Delhi records 227.2mm rain in August, residents welcome relief
India
Delhi's been getting soaked this August: 227.2mm of rain so far, almost hitting the IMD's monthly average.
Friday brought another splash at Safdarjung, and honestly, people are loving the break from the heat and cleaner air.
Pusa 30mm, light rain forecast
Pusa topped the charts with 30mm of rain on Friday, followed by Chhatarpur (24.5mm) and Narayana (10mm). Other areas saw lighter showers.
IMD says expect more light rain and cloudy skies through Tuesday, but no alerts. Plus, temperatures should stay below 35 degrees Celsius.
Delhi AQI improves to 98
Thanks to all this rain, Delhi's Air Quality Index dropped to a much better 98 on Friday. Residents are finally breathing easier.