Delhi records 23°C minimum, slightly cooler than usual Monday
India
Delhi started Monday on a refreshing note, with the minimum temperature dipping to 23 degrees Celsius, just a bit cooler than usual for this time of year.
Ridge was the chiliest spot at 18.7 degrees Celsius, while Palam, Ayanagar, and Lodhi Road also enjoyed lower temperatures.
Delhi AQI 56 dry, high 32°C
Good news for your lungs: Delhi's air quality stayed in the "satisfactory" range with an Air Quality Index reading of 56 today.
The India Meteorological Department says you can expect partly cloudy skies and a high around 32 degrees Celsius, but don't count on rain: dry weather looks set to continue for now.