Delhi records 257 Diwali fire calls, fewer than last year
India
Delhi Fire Service got 257 calls this Diwali, slightly less than last year's 269.
Teams were on high alert across all fire stations to keep things safe.
Still, the night was busy, with the number of calls peaking between 8pm and midnight.
Delhi: Pollution 66x WHO, 5 injured
Five firefighters were injured on duty, and AIIMS treated 42 people for burns, many of them kids and teens.
Even with fewer fires, Delhi's air quality took a major hit as many ignored the firecracker ban.
Pollution soared to over 66 times the WHO limit, showing there's still a long way to go for cleaner celebrations.