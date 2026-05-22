Delhi records 29.3°C minimum under orange alert for 45°C highs
India
Delhi started its Friday under a serious heat wave, with the IMD clocking a minimum temperature of 29.3 Celsius, well above the usual for this time of year.
The city's on an orange alert, meaning everyone should be ready for maximum temperatures soaring up to 45 Celsius and strong winds throughout the day.
Delhi AQI 226, IMD urges caution
Safdarjung at 29.3 Celsius, Palam at 28.7 Celsius, Lodhi Road at 27.0 Celsius, Ridge at 28.6 Celsius, and Ayanagar at 28.8 Celsius reported higher-than-normal morning temperatures.
On top of that, air quality isn't looking great either: the AQI hit 226 (that's "poor") by 9am today, so IMD is urging people to stay alert and take care in these tough conditions.