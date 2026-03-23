Delhi records 29.7degC in March, feels like summer already
India
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 29.7°C at Safdarjung on Monday, March 23, 2026.
Even places like Safdarjung, Palam, and Lodhi Road saw unusually warm temperatures this week.
AQI was moderate on Monday
So far in March 2026, Delhi has been about 2.3 °C warmer than usual, making things feel more like summer already.
While there were some light showers to cool things down a bit, the city's air quality stayed moderate (AQI 133).
If you're heading out, expect more sunny days ahead with temperatures possibly reaching up to around 41 °C by the end of March.