Delhi records 30.7degC high on Sunday, warm spell continues

IMD predicts strong surface winds tomorrow

The heat isn't letting up anytime soon—the IMD has predicted strong surface winds on Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected around 31°C and 15°C.

Air quality isn't great either (AQI was 191 at 4pm on Sunday).

If you're heading out, remember to stay hydrated and try to avoid peak afternoon hours—Delhi's early summer means taking extra care is a smart move right now.