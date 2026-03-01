Delhi records 30.7degC high on Sunday, warm spell continues
Delhi just had a surprisingly hot start to March—Sunday's high hit 30.7°C, which is 4.6°C above the usual for this time of year.
Even nighttime wasn't much cooler, with lows at 15.4°C, nearly 3 degrees higher than normal, says the IMD.
IMD predicts strong surface winds tomorrow
The heat isn't letting up anytime soon—the IMD has predicted strong surface winds on Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected around 31°C and 15°C.
Air quality isn't great either (AQI was 191 at 4pm on Sunday).
If you're heading out, remember to stay hydrated and try to avoid peak afternoon hours—Delhi's early summer means taking extra care is a smart move right now.