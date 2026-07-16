Delhi records 39.2°C hottest July day in nearly 2 years
India
Delhi hit a scorching 39.2 Celsius on Thursday, the hottest July day in nearly two years and about four degrees above the usual.
Even the night didn't offer much relief, with minimum temperatures staying high at 30.2 Celsius.
IMD predicts Delhi rain July 16-19
Other parts of Delhi felt the heat too, with areas like Palam and Lodhi Road nearing 39 Celsius.
Experts say humid winds from the Arabian Sea are making things sticky but not rainy, so expect more of this for a few days.
The IMD predicts some rain between July 16 and 19 and heavier showers after July 20, which should finally cool things down.
Delhi AQI 176, sensitive groups cautioned
On top of the heat, Delhi's Air Quality Index was at 176 (moderate), generally okay for most people, but those sensitive to pollution might want to take it easy.