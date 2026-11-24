Delhi records AQI 242 Tuesday, Sirifort highest at 336
Delhi woke up to an AQI of 242 on Tuesday, still in the "poor" zone, but a bit better than yesterday.
Pollution levels varied across the city, with Sirifort topping the charts at 336 and Ghoga seeing the lowest at 166.
IMD forecasts Delhi clear skies 10-26°C
NCR neighbors like Noida and Gurugram had slightly cleaner air, with AQIs between 148 and 156.
The IMD says Delhi can expect clear skies today, maybe some light fog or mist in the morning, and cool temperatures ranging from 10 degrees Celsius at night to around 26 degrees Celsius during the day.
If you're heading out, it's still smart to stay cautious!