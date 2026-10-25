Delhi records chiliest October morning, temperatures dip to 17°C
India
Delhi just had its chiliest October morning yet, with temperatures dipping to 17 degrees Celsius after a night of rain.
While the day warmed up to 31.1 degrees Celsius, the city definitely felt that early winter vibe.
Rain cuts Delhi AQI to 153
The rain helped clear out some pollution, bringing Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) down to a moderate 153.
Still, not all areas benefited: 11 out of 54 spots reported poor air quality, with IIT Delhi hitting a high of 245.
IMD says air quality might get worse again from Monday through Wednesday, so enjoy the fresh air while it lasts!