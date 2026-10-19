Delhi records chiliest October night at 17.1 Celsius, says IMD

It wasn't just one area feeling frosty: Palam hit 16.9 Celsius, while Lodhi Road and Ayanagar dropped even lower at 16.8 Celsius, both two degrees Celsius below normal.

The Ridge wasn't far behind at 17.7 Celsius.

Despite these cool nights, IMD says to expect clear skies and sunny afternoons reaching up to 32 Celsius.

No rain was recorded, and Delhi's air quality was rated "satisfactory" on Monday morning at 8am with an AQI of 118, so you can breathe easy for now!