Delhi records chilliest July day in 3 years after rain
India
Delhi woke up to its chilliest July day in three years, all thanks to some serious monsoon rain on Tuesday.
Safdarjung got 57.6mm of rainfall, while Pusa topped the charts with 88.5mm.
The city saw waterlogged streets, fallen trees, traffic jams, and even power outages.
IMD forecasts moderate rain in Delhi
The IMD says to expect moderate rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, so keep those umbrellas handy!
Delhi is under a yellow alert with temperatures between 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.
Light showers are likely from July 31 to August 4, so the monsoon isn't going anywhere soon.