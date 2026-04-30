Delhi records cooler April, rainiest since 2008 with 30mm

Delhi sees heatwave, air quality issues

Even with cooler temperatures overall, Delhi still had nine days over 40 Celsius and an official heatwave on April 24 when it hit nearly 43 Celsius.

Air quality did improve (AQI averaged 179 vs. last year's 213), but dust and ozone were still big issues: there were 10 days labeled as "poor" air quality.

On the bright side, late April rain and gusty winds helped clear things up a bit toward the end of the month.