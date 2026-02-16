Delhi records daytime high of 28.5degC in February
India
Delhi is experiencing above-normal temperatures this February, with average daytime highs reaching 25°C—almost two degrees warmer than usual.
Just recently, temperatures soared to 28.5°C, which is four degrees above the normal for this time of year.
Nighttime temperatures also unusually warm
It's not just Delhi feeling the heat—places like Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana are also seeing unusually warm days.
The IMD says maximums are unlikely to dip much in the short term and notes a feeble western disturbance may bring isolated drizzle.
Nighttime temperatures in Delhi are staying mild too, hovering around 11-13°C and could even touch 15°C soon.