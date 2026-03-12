Delhi records hottest day of season so far
Delhi hit a scorching 36.8°C on Wednesday (March 11, 2026), making it the hottest day of the season so far, with even nighttime temperatures staying unusually high.
This follows last Saturday's 35.7°C, marking the earliest such heat spike in 15 years.
Mahes Palawat of Skymet Weather said persistent sunshine and lack of cloud cover helped sustain the high temperatures.
When will we get relief?
Air quality is still stuck in the "poor" zone (AQI 244), but there's hope: winds are expected to pick up by around March 15, which should help disperse pollutants and improve air quality.
The IMD says cooler days are ahead too: expect temperatures to drop to around 30-33 Celsius by March 17, with possible thunderstorms and light rain as a cyclonic system moves in from Rajasthan.
Hang tight—relief is on the way!