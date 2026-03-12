Delhi records hottest day of season so far

When will we get relief?

Air quality is still stuck in the "poor" zone (AQI 244), but there's hope: winds are expected to pick up by around March 15, which should help disperse pollutants and improve air quality.

The IMD says cooler days are ahead too: expect temperatures to drop to around 30-33 Celsius by March 17, with possible thunderstorms and light rain as a cyclonic system moves in from Rajasthan.

Hang tight—relief is on the way!