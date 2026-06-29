Delhi records hottest morning in 2 years, IMD forecasts storms

Delhi hit 41.8°C felt 50.7°C

Sunday's high hit 41.8 degrees Celsius, and with all that humidity, it actually felt like 50.7 degrees Celsius outside, thanks to a delayed monsoon.

The IMD expects cooler days ahead until July 1, with gusty winds (up to 50km per hour), storms, and light rain in the forecast.

Just a heads up: stay safe if you're heading out during stormy weather!