Delhi records hottest morning in 2 years, IMD forecasts storms
India
Delhi just had its hottest morning in two years, but some good news is here: the IMD says thunderstorms and rain are on the way, bringing much-needed relief from the relentless heat.
Sunday saw a minimum temperature of 31.1 degrees Celsius, way above normal for June.
Delhi hit 41.8°C felt 50.7°C
Sunday's high hit 41.8 degrees Celsius, and with all that humidity, it actually felt like 50.7 degrees Celsius outside, thanks to a delayed monsoon.
The IMD expects cooler days ahead until July 1, with gusty winds (up to 50km per hour), storms, and light rain in the forecast.
Just a heads up: stay safe if you're heading out during stormy weather!