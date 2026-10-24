Delhi records October 24 AQI 191, lowest excluding COVID-19 years
India
Delhi just recorded its lowest AQI for October 24 in a decade, excluding the COVID-19 years, with an AQI of 191 on Saturday.
This big improvement comes after city officials cracked down on vehicle pollution, handed out nearly 9,883 challans, and ramped up mechanical road cleaning.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa urges public cooperation
The government also cleared thousands of tons of waste and construction debris from city streets.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says keeping the air clean will take teamwork: continued public cooperation would be important to sustain the improvement in air quality.
Regular reviews are happening to target pollution hotspots like road dust and waste burning, all backed by AI-powered monitoring.