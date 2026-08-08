Delhi records rainiest August day in 2 years, sparking traffic
India
Delhi woke up to its rainiest August day in two years on Saturday, with Safdarjung recording 98.7mm by 8:30am.
The city has already hit 225.7mm of rain this month (almost matching the usual monthly average) in just eight days!
All that water meant traffic jams at busy spots like Kalindi Kunj border, ITO, and GT Road.
Aya Nagar records 239.3mm rainfall
Some areas got way more rain than usual: Aya Nagar saw a whopping 239.3mm (that's over four times its normal!), while Lodhi Road got more than double its average.
The IMD says lighter showers are likely over the next few days, with Sunday temperatures between 23 Celsius and 35 Celsius.
On the bright side, air quality stayed "satisfactory" (AQI: 63), but residents should keep their umbrellas handy as monsoon season continues.