Delhi records season's coldest morning at 10.6C, day near 26C
Delhi had its coldest morning of the season on Thursday, November 19, 2026, with temperatures dipping to 10.6 Celsius, 1.7 degrees below the usual for this time of year.
The day should warm up to around 26 Celsius, but a layer of shallow fog might make things look a bit hazy.
Delhi AQI 289 in poor category
While everyone's bundling up, Delhi's air quality isn't helping either.
The city's AQI hit 289 this morning, which lands firmly in the "poor" category according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
That means breathing easy is still tough, and pollution remains a big challenge for daily life here.