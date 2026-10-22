Delhi records warmer nights, Safdarjung 19.7°C, IMD reports no rain
Delhi woke up to noticeably warmer nights, as minimum temperatures climbed across the city.
Safdarjung, the main weather station, hit 19.7 degrees Celsius, up by 1.7 degrees Celsius from before, while Lodhi Road saw a two-degree jump above normal.
And if you were hoping for rain to cool things down, the IMD says there wasn't a drop anywhere in the last 24 hours.
Delhi's Palam cooler than normal
Looking closer, Palam's minimum was 18.7 degrees Celsius (a bit below its usual), while Ayanagar and Lodhi Road both stayed above average at around 19 degrees Celsius.
The Ridge came in just under normal at 19.4 degrees Celsius.
For daytime highs, Safdarjung reached 32.1 degrees Celsius, slightly cooler than average, but Palam was much cooler at just 29.5 degrees Celsius, which is over three degrees below its typical max for this time of year.