Delhi records warmer nights, Safdarjung 19.7°C, IMD reports no rain

Delhi woke up to noticeably warmer nights, as minimum temperatures climbed across the city.

Safdarjung, the main weather station, hit 19.7 degrees Celsius, up by 1.7 degrees Celsius from before, while Lodhi Road saw a two-degree jump above normal.

And if you were hoping for rain to cool things down, the IMD says there wasn't a drop anywhere in the last 24 hours.