Delhi records warmer than normal October mornings with moderate AQI
India
Delhi's October mornings are feeling extra warm this year: Wednesday saw a minimum of 25 Celsius at Safdarjung, which is nearly 3 Celsius higher than normal for early October.
The day's high is expected to reach 36.8 Celsius, according to the IMD.
Even with the heat, air quality isn't too bad right now, with an AQI of 133 (still in the moderate range).
Delhi temperatures varied and AQI fluctuated
Across the city, temperatures varied: Ridge was coolest at 20 Celsius while Palam and Lodi Road stayed above 22 Celsius.
No rainfall has been recorded in the last day.
Pollution crept up slightly over the week (AQI hit 187 on Sunday but dropped to 179 by Tuesday).
Authorities are keeping an eye on things as October moves along.