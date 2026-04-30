Delhi records wettest April since 2008 with 30mm rainfall

Delhi late April heatwave peaked 42.8°C

April started off cool and rainy but flipped to a serious heatwave late in the month, with nine days above 40 Celsius and a peak of 42.8 Celsius on April 24.

Thankfully, cooler weather rolled in at the end of the month.

As for early May? expect more light showers and highs between 35 and 37 Celsius, so things should stay pretty comfortable for now.